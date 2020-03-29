Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $66.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.72.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

