Capital Research Global Investors Makes New Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,805,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.44% of Cabot Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,116,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,491,000 after acquiring an additional 320,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,512,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,964,000 after acquiring an additional 749,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,304,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,349,000 after buying an additional 1,685,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.