Capital World Investors Purchases 2,071 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Capital World Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $42,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.