Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.92% of Acacia Communications worth $25,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $258,980.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $148,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $597,419. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIA. ValuEngine raised Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

