307,136 Shares in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 307,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,756,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,531.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,376 in the last 90 days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

