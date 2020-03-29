Capital World Investors Takes Position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

