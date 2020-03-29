Capital Research Global Investors Buys New Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 954,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,884,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.19% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

