Capital Research Global Investors Sells 3,614,743 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,614,743 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.27.

SCHW opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.