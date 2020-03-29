Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Capital World Investors’ Largest Position

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,557,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,242 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.4% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,473,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 45,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.