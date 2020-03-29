Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Essent Group by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $29.90 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

