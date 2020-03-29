Axa Sells 140,309 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Axa lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 140,309 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Axa owned 0.05% of Apple worth $671,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Apple from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.