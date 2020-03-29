Charles F. Serianni Sells 1,500 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RSG opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.14. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,372,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,997,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,749,000 after buying an additional 57,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

