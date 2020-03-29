Archer Investment Corp Invests $228,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IWR stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

