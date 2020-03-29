Capital Research Global Investors Has $66.87 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.24% of Motorola Solutions worth $66,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.19.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $135.07 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

