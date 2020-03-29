Archer Investment Corp Takes $164,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

