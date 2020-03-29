AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 47,966 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,966 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of First Bancorp worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

