Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 943 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

