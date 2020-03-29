MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $63,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.56.

Shares of MKC opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $161.11. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

