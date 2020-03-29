Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,205 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CDK Global were worth $84,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in CDK Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,129,000 after buying an additional 149,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,699,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CDK Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,470,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after buying an additional 680,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.