YPF (NYSE:YPF) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) traded down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.85, 2,019,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,227,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YPF in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.48.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF SA will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in YPF during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in YPF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in YPF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YPF (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

