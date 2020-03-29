Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Trading Down 7.1%

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $118.11 and last traded at $121.28, 2,378,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,407,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day moving average is $188.75. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

