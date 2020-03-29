Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 186,300 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 186,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,159 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,411,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

