Capital International Investors Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY opened at $17.20 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

