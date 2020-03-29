Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $25,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $137.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.15.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

