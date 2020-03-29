Capital International Investors Invests $27.15 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,281,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 752,617 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 93.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 267,982 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4,581.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $55,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 874,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,363 shares of company stock worth $2,448,517. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $546.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.11. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

