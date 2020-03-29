Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,072 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.31% of Ceridian HCM worth $30,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,912 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,787,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,028,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 165,519 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDAY opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.65.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

