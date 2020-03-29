Capital International Investors Buys 854,700 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.86% of Upwork worth $34,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Upwork by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Upwork by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upwork by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $523,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $131,558.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and sold 103,680 shares worth $828,050. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upwork from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Upwork stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Upwork Inc has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $688.15 million, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

