Capital International Investors Has $35.69 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,530 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $35,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

