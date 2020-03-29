Capital International Investors Has $35.69 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,530 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $35,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 186,300 LivaNova PLC
Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 186,300 LivaNova PLC
Revance Therapeutics Inc Shares Bought by Capital International Investors
Revance Therapeutics Inc Shares Bought by Capital International Investors
Capital International Investors Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co
Capital International Investors Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co
Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Capital International Investors Invests $27.15 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California
Capital International Investors Invests $27.15 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Shares Sold by Capital International Investors
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Shares Sold by Capital International Investors


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report