C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,074 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.34% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $36,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.