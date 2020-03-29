HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $48,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter worth $95,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,698,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after acquiring an additional 354,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,045,000 after acquiring an additional 86,398 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 610,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HCM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

