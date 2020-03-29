Capital International Investors Sells 1,578,716 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578,716 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.50% of Huazhu Group worth $59,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

HTHT opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.72. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTHT. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

