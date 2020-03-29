Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Holdings Lifted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.09% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $67,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $160.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.43.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

