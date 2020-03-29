Capital Bank & Trust Co Invests $58,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIP opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 560.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

