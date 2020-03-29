Capital International Investors Sells 42,346 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 42,346 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.45% of Integra Lifesciences worth $72,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Shares of IART opened at $41.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.