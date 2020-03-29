Capital Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on HTA. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

