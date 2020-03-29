Capital Bank & Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $9,420,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 593,788 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 288,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 101,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -301,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

