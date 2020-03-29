Capital Bank & Trust Co Makes New $107,000 Investment in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Chescapmanager LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 8,873,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,063,000 after purchasing an additional 381,663 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 544,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 294,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 213,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRON. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

CRON opened at $6.29 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

