Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,610 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HTHT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.72. Huazhu Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

