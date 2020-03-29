bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 141,372 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,985. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from to in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

