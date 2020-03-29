Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Raised by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2,420.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Twitter were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Twitter by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $25.29 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $270,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

