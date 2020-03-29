Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 746,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,751 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.