Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Deluxe by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.