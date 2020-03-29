Capital International Investors Purchases 1,040 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $68,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $65.26 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 186,300 LivaNova PLC
Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 186,300 LivaNova PLC
Revance Therapeutics Inc Shares Bought by Capital International Investors
Revance Therapeutics Inc Shares Bought by Capital International Investors
Capital International Investors Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co
Capital International Investors Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co
Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Capital International Investors Invests $27.15 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California
Capital International Investors Invests $27.15 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Shares Sold by Capital International Investors
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Shares Sold by Capital International Investors


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report