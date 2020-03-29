Capital International Investors Purchases 1,040 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $68,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $65.26 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

