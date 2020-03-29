Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 216,590 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 216,590 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.91.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

