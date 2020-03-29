Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 295 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AFLAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 662,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

