Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,201,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,699,000 after purchasing an additional 354,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,945 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,197,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 142,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,987,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MBT opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

