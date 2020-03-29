435 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Citigroup increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.55.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,591 shares of company stock valued at $198,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $107.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.