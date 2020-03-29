Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 24,758 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,882,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,758 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up 1.2% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $208,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.