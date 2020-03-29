Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Holdings Reduced by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 55,034 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 434,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,845 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,764,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 568,911 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $55,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.32.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

