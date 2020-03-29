Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 4,480 TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TPI Composites by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TPI Composites by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TPI Composites by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TPI Composites by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 355,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.43 million, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. TPI Composites Inc has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

